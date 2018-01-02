Chargers' Antonio Gates: Plans to keep playing in 2018
Gates indicated Sunday following the Chargers' 30-10 victory over the Raiders that he intends to play in the NFL in 2018, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Though Gates took on even more of a backseat to second-year tight end Hunter Henry in the Chargers' passing attack in 2017, he still proved effective in a secondary role, hauling in 30 of 52 targets for 316 yards and three scores. Gates, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, will turn 38 years old in June and will most likely have to settle for a one-year deal if he elects to keep his career going.
