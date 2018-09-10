Chargers' Antonio Gates: Plays in almost half the team's snaps Sunday

Gates caught two of his three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs.

It almost seemed like a foregone conclusion Gates would be a healthy inactive Week 1 as the veteran tight end registered just three days of practice prior to Sunday's contest, so it was a genuine surprise to see the 38-year-old not only play but participate in 40 percent of the team's snaps against the Chiefs. Part of that, however, was likely predicated on the game script, as the Chargers trailed throughout the majority of the second half thus rendering starting tight end Virgil Green's main strong suit, run blocking, ineffective. Gates proved late last season that he can still post fantasy relevant numbers despite his advanced age, but that fact is almost entirely predicated on the team's willingness to operate with a single tight end on the field. So long as Gates and Green (44 snaps Sunday) continue to split the workload, neither player is worth starting in your fantasy lineup.