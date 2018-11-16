Chargers' Antonio Gates: Questionable for Week 11 game

Gates (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Gates has been a low-volume option in the Chargers offense of late and has logged just one TD in nine games, so he's off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of formats. If he ends up being ruled out Sunday, fellow tight end Virgil Green would see a modest uptick in his Week 11 prospects.

