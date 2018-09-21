Chargers' Antonio Gates: Questionable for Week 3
Gates (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.
After missing practice both Wednesday and Thursday, Gates logged a limited practice Friday, which suggests he has a good shot to give it a go Sunday. The veteran tight end was on the field for just 11 snaps in Week 2 and has been targeted just three times in two games to date. We suppose that Gates who didn't re-sign with the Chargers until Sept. 2, could conceivably recaptures his previous red-zone chemistry with quarterback Philip Rivers, but until he does, he'll remain a fantasy roll of the dice.
