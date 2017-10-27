Chargers' Antonio Gates: Ready to go Week 8
Gates (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in New England.
Prior to Friday's full session, Gates was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday due to an unspecified knee injury. While his health doesn't appear to be in question for Week 8, he'll continue to play second fiddle to second-year tight end Hunter Henry, who has received 23 targets to Gates' 10 over the last four contests.
