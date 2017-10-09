Chargers' Antonio Gates: Records pair of catches Sunday

Gates secured two of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.

The venerable tight end continues to play a modest role in the offense, as he's seen no more than five targets in any one game. Gates' receiving yardage Sunday was actually his second-highest total this season, a testament to the reduced involvement he's had thus far in his age-37 campaign. With the much younger Hunter Henry trending upward in the last two weeks, Gates' fantasy relevance appears to be growing slimmer by the week. He'll look to up his production against the Raiders in Week 6.