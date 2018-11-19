Chargers' Antonio Gates: Scores as part of big game
Gates (knee) caught five of seven targets for 80 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Broncos.
Gates finished second on the team in targets as he set season highs in catches and yardage. He topped his day off with a six-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter for his second score of the season. Gates had topped 27 receiving yards just once this season, so this outstanding performance came out of nowhere for the veteran, who dealt with a knee injury of late. He'll look to follow it up next Sunday against the Cardinals.
