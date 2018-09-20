Chargers' Antonio Gates: Sits out another practice

Gates (illness) did not practice Thursday.

We'll revisit Gates' status Friday, but as long as he's able to practice in any capacity he should be able to suit up Sunday against the Rams. With just two targets through the Chargers' first two games, however, Gates is a speculative fantasy play until he recaptures his previous red-zone chemistry with quarterback Philip Rivers.

