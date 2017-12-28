Chargers' Antonio Gates: Sits out practice due to illness
Gates (illness) missed practice Thursday.
We suspect that Gates will bounce back in time for Sunday's game against the Raiders, and he'll be needed this weekend, with fellow TE Hunter Henry (kidney) on IR. Gates turned in his best outing of the season in Week 16, logging six catches on eight targets for 81 yards and a TD in the Chargers' 14-7 win over the Jets.
More News
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Throwback performance in win•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Likely stuck in committee•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Finds end zone versus Chiefs•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches three passes•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Does not record a catch•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Non-factor in loss•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.