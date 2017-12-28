Chargers' Antonio Gates: Sits out practice due to illness

Gates (illness) missed practice Thursday.

We suspect that Gates will bounce back in time for Sunday's game against the Raiders, and he'll be needed this weekend, with fellow TE Hunter Henry (kidney) on IR. Gates turned in his best outing of the season in Week 16, logging six catches on eight targets for 81 yards and a TD in the Chargers' 14-7 win over the Jets.

