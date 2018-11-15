Chargers' Antonio Gates: Sits out practice
Gates (knee) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
There wasn't any indication that Gates was hurting coming out of Sunday's 20-6 win over the Raiders, but his back-to-back absences from practice so far in Week 11 suggest otherwise. The Chargers will likely need to see Gates put in some on-field work Friday before signing off on his availability for this weekend's showdown with Denver.
