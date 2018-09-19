Chargers' Antonio Gates: Sits out Wednesday's practice
Gates (illness) sat out Wednesday's practice.
Gates should recover in time to suit up Sunday against the Rams, but with just two targets through the Chargers' first two games, the veteran tight end is off the fantasy radar until or unless he recaptures his previous red-zone chemistry with QB Philip Rivers.
More News
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Does not factor in Sunday's results•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Plays in almost half the team's snaps Sunday•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Suits up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Week 1 status uncertain•
-
Chargers' Antonio Gates: Week 1 status unclear•
-
Antonio Gates: Signing with Chargers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Hogan
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With Carson Wentz back, Nelson Agholor is going to keep his hot start up, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Tevin Coleman, Chris Thompson set to keep rolling as Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the running...