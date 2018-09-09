Chargers' Antonio Gates: Suits up Sunday

Gates is not among the Chargers' Week 1 inactives Sunday against the Chiefs.

The fact that Gates only recently re-joined the Chargers could lead to him being eased into the mix, but even in a potentially limited role in Week 1, the 38-year-old tight end gives QB Philip Rivers a familiar red-zone weapon to look for.

