Chargers' Antonio Gates: Targeted five times Saturday
Gates caught three of his five targets for 21 yards in Saturday's 22-10 loss to the Ravens.
Through 15 games this season, Gates has logged 28 catches (on 43 targets) for 333 yards and a pair of TDs. While those numbers are well below the 38-year-old posted in his top seasons, Gates has been targeted five times in each of his last two games, a degree of involvement that gives him modest fantasy utility in deeper PPR formats.
