Chargers' Antonio Gates: Trending toward playing Sunday
Gates (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gates missed a couple of practices this week before getting on the field Friday in limited fashion. Though that will likely be enough for the 38-year-old to avoid an absence, he's no longer a major part of the Los Angeles offense at this stage of his career, averaging just 2.5 targets per game. Expect Gates to once again split work at tight end with blocking specialist Virgil Green.
