Chargers' Antonio Gates: Week 1 status uncertain

Though Gates has just three days worth of practice to prepare for Sunday's season opener against the Chiefs, he hasn't ruled out playing in the contest, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports. "I've always been optimistic about playing in a game, whether I was injured or not here -- it didn't matter," Gates said. "So, I think I'm well aware of the preparation that needs to be put in throughout the week to go play a game at the highest level possible. With that being said...it just depends on how I feel leading up to Sunday."

Gates' late arrival to the mix could lead to him being eased in, but once he's deemed up to speed conditioning-wise, he figures to fill a key role in the Chargers offense, notable as a red-zone weapon for QB Philip Rivers. The team had been prepared to move on from the 38-year-old tight end, but a serious knee injury suffered by Hunter Henry paved the way for Gates' return.