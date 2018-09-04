Chargers' Antonio Gates: Week 1 status unclear
Gates' role in Sunday's season opener against the Chiefs has yet to be determined, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. "I don't think you can just throw a guy in the game -- I don't even know if he's going to play," Coach Anthony Lynn said of the recently re-signed tight end. "I've got to see what type of shape he is in and go from there. Definitely, he would be on a pitch count."
It's therefore not a big surprise that Virgil Green is listed ahead of Gates on the team's initial depth chart, but once the 38-year-old is in game shape, he figures to serve as a steady red-zone threat for QB Philip Rivers, with Hunter Henry having suffered a torn ACL in May.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country