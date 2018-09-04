Chargers' Antonio Gates: Week 1 status unclear

Gates' role in Sunday's season opener against the Chiefs has yet to be determined, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. "I don't think you can just throw a guy in the game -- I don't even know if he's going to play," Coach Anthony Lynn said of the recently re-signed tight end. "I've got to see what type of shape he is in and go from there. Definitely, he would be on a pitch count."

It's therefore not a big surprise that Virgil Green is listed ahead of Gates on the team's initial depth chart, but once the 38-year-old is in game shape, he figures to serve as a steady red-zone threat for QB Philip Rivers, with Hunter Henry having suffered a torn ACL in May.

