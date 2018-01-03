Scott and the Chargers agreed to a Reserve/Future deal Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Scott went undrafted out of Clemson during the 2017 Draft. He subsequently signed with the Chargers before ultimately being waived prior to Week 1. After a season on their practice squad, he will look to earn himself a role on the 53-man roster in 2018.

