Chargers' Artavis Scott: Competing for more snaps
Scott is expected to compete for a prominent role on the Chargers' receiving depth chart behind Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin, Ricky Henne of the team's official site reports.
The Chargers invested view resources into replacing three-year starter Tyrell Williams in the offseason after the 27-year-old jumped ship to the rival Raiders, instead, Los Angeles looks set to rely on a quartet of young players -- Scott (ankle) and Dylan Cantrell (knee) chief among them -- to compete for the leftover snaps. Scott, an undrafted free agent in 2017, missed his entire sophomore season with an ankle injury but has reportedly done well during offseason OTAs. While Travis Benjamin should hold a prominent role as the team's third receiver, the speedy veteran likely profiles better as a slot decoy, which could open up snaps on the outside opposite of emerging third-year player Mike Williams. Scott's less-than-ideal measurables (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) don't compare to that of Cantrell's (6-foot-3, 226 pounds), at least when it comes to working outside, but considering neither player has actually registered a full season in the NFL, it's possible Scott could emerge as a prime candidate for increased playing time based on his performance during the preseason.
