Scott recorded four receptions (five targets) and a team-leading 64 receiving yards in the 19-17 preseason loss Sunday to the Saints.

Both Scott and Andre Patton have been impressive in training camp thus far but neither seems to have separated themselves in a quest for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart. It's quite possible both players have already played their way onto the 53-man roster at the expense of Geremy Davis, but a solid conclusion to the preseason will likely solidify the possibility.