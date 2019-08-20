Chargers' Artavis Scott: Leads team in receiving
Scott recorded four receptions (five targets) and a team-leading 64 receiving yards in the 19-17 preseason loss Sunday to the Saints.
Both Scott and Andre Patton have been impressive in training camp thus far but neither seems to have separated themselves in a quest for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart. It's quite possible both players have already played their way onto the 53-man roster at the expense of Geremy Davis, but a solid conclusion to the preseason will likely solidify the possibility.
More News
-
Chargers' Artavis Scott: Competing for more snaps•
-
Chargers' Artavis Scott: Staying with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Artavis Scott: Placed on IR•
-
Chargers' Artavis Scott: Injures ankle Thursday•
-
Chargers' Artavis Scott: Will compete for starting returner•
-
Chargers' Artavis Scott: Agrees to reserve/future contract•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Risers and Fallers
Ben Gretch lists five risers and five fallers in his rankings based on what we've seen so far...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Carson rising
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Winston elite
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Undercover Mock: Going with Gurley
What should a team that takes Todd Gurley in early Round 2 look like? Dave Richard bucks his...
-
The ultimate boom-or-bust team
Players like Ezekiel Elliott, Antonio Brown, and Melvin Gordon provide drafters with interesting...