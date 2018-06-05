Chargers' Artavis Scott: Will compete for starting returner
Scott will get an opportunity to compete for the starting returner job, reports Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com.
Scott spent all of last season on the practice squad, but reportedly has impressed during OTAs. Given the loss of TE Hunter Henry (ACL), the Chargers may want to utilize last season's primary returner, Travis Benjamin, more on offense which could open the door for Scott to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking AFC North schedules
Tough AFC North defenses mean challenging outlooks for AFC North offenses, but one team has...
-
Ranking AFC East schedules
The Patriots figure to run away with the division, but will they run away with a favorable...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Ingram
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Michael Crabtree...
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Mailbag: New life for Marshall
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Early 2018 Season Preview
Want to check out our Fantasy Football Draft Guide before it hits news stands? Here's how.