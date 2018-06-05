Scott will get an opportunity to compete for the starting returner job, reports Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com.

Scott spent all of last season on the practice squad, but reportedly has impressed during OTAs. Given the loss of TE Hunter Henry (ACL), the Chargers may want to utilize last season's primary returner, Travis Benjamin, more on offense which could open the door for Scott to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster.

