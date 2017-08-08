Chargers' Asante Cleveland: Reverts to IR
Cleveland (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve Tuesday.
Cleveland had been waived/injured Monday due to an undisclosed injury. Unless he agrees to an injury settlement with the Chargers, he's likely stuck on IR throughout the end of the 2017 season.
