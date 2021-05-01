The Chargers selected Samuel in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 47th overall.

This is a strong value pick for Los Angeles, as Samuel was the best corner on the board and would not have lasted much longer had the Chargers gone in another direction. The Florida State product lacks ideal size (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) to stick outside against big receivers; however, Samuel possesses natural coverage ability and starter-level athleticism highlighted by 4.41-second speed in the 40. Samuel joins a talented cornerback group alongside Chris Harris.