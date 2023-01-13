Samuel finished the 2022-23 season with 57 tackles (48 solo), one tackle for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 11 passes defended.

Samuel served as the Chargers' No. 1 corner after J.C. Jackson suffered a season-ending knee injury in late October. The 23-year-old had a disappointing second season as he recorded the same amount of pass deflections and interceptions as he did during his rookie year despite playing in five more games, while also letting up a team-high six touchdowns. While the potential is there, Samuel has struggled with consistency but will look to try and put it all together going into his third season.