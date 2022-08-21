Samuel appears to be losing ground on the starting outside cornerback role opposite J.C. Jackson, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Michael Davis was expected to lose his starting role after the offseason signings of Jackson and slot corner Bryce Callahan, but instead it appears as if Samuel could be relegated to No. 4 corner. Samuel did play slot at times for the Chargers during his rookie campaign and showed flashes of being a turnover difference maker, but Callahan's excellence in that capacity might mean the second-year corner is simply the odd man out of the starting equation.