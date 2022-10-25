Samuel recorded four tackles (zero solo) and two passes defended during Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Samuel finished with a team high in passes defended as he made his seventh start of the season against Seattle. The second-year cornerback has played all but four defensive snaps for the Chargers this season, recording 26 tackles, seven passes defended and an interception. Samuel should continue to serve as the Bolts' top cornerback with J.C. Jackson (kneecap) now expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign.