Bilal (calf) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, starting his 21-day window to be activated, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame played one special-teams snap for the Chargers in Week 2, and he has been on IR with a calf injury ever since. It's unclear what kind of role will be available once he returns, but he's eligible to play this week against the Jets.