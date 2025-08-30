Houston traded Deculus to the Chargers on Tuesday in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick, Omar Navarro of the Chargers' official site reports.

After regular starting left tackle Rashawn Slater went to the injured reserve list with a season-ending kneecap injury earlier in camp, it makes some sense for the Chargers to exchange a bit of draft capital to beef up their depth at offensive tackle. Deculus profiles as an experienced swing backup at that position for 2025.