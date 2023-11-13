Ekeler registered 19 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown along with four reception (on seven targets) for 48 yards in the 41-38 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

The Lions' vaunted run defense certainly was advertised as Ekeler averaged just 3.5 yards per carry over the afternoon. The electric scatback did get his customary redzone work which resulted in a short touchdown, but the 28-year-old was otherwise bottled in terms of explosive plays. The seven-year pro now has six consecutive games with at least 14 carries and owns a near monopoly on the goal-line touches, which means even with a pitiful yards-per-carry average under four on the season, he's virtually a fantasy lock regardless each and every week.