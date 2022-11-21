Ekeler carried the ball 19 times for 83 yards and also caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs. He also scored a touchdown on the ground.

After tallying nine receptions in the Week 2 loss to the Chiefs, some expected Ekeler to once again act as a pass-catching maven in the Week 11 rematch. Instead the do-it-all back was a force on the ground registering 83 rushing yards, good for his third-best mark since Week 3 of the 2020 season. The veteran's touchdown also put him one behind the current season leader, Jamaal Williams, who has 12 on the campaign -- an amazing stat considering Ekeler didn't score a touchdown until Week 4. The 27-year-old should be primed for another positive outing next week against a struggling Cardinals defense.