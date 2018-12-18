Ekeler (neck) did not take part in practice Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Ekeler's status appears to have gone unchanged from Monday, which isn't a great sign in regards to his availability for Saturday's game against the Ravens. With Melvin Gordon (knee) practicing for a second straight day and being presumably set to return, Ekeler would likely move back into an ancillary role even if he clears the NFL's concussion protocol. However, he would likely need to get in at least some limited work Wednesday if the third-year back wants a chance to suit up this week.

