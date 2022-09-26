Ekeler carried the ball just four times for five yards and caught all eight of his targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 38-10 thrashing at the hands of the Jaguars.

The Chargers attempted just 11 designed runs as consecutive turnovers to begin the second quarter completely threw out the typical game plan. Sunday marked the first time since 2019 that Ekeler saw fewer than five carries in a game in which he was healthy throughout. It's hard to imagine such imbalance in future weeks, but it's clear the Chargers have focused on giving the star running back less carries in an effort to save him throughout the season. More opportunities both on the ground and through the air should be available in a Week 4 matchup against the Texans.