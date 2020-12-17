Ekeler (quad) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Raiders.
Assuming no in-game setbacks, Ekeler is in line to continue to head the Los Angeles backfield Thursday, with Kalen Ballage and Joshua Kelley in reserve. In the team's 20-17 win over the Falcons this past Sunday, Ekeler logged 15 carries for 79 yards and caught all nine of his targets for 67 yards. With the Chargers' wideout corps banged up Thursday, look for Ekeler to continue to provide fantasy value in Week 15, thanks to his utility as a pass-catcher.
