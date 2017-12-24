Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Active in Week 16
Ekeler (hand) is active for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Jets.
As expected, Ekeler will take the field, but the broken ring finger on his left hand will reportedly limit him exclusively to special teams work. Ekeler's expected absence from all ground game work bodes well for Melvin Gordon owners heading into their championship games and should also afford Branden Oliver some touches as the change-of-pace back.
