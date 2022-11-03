Ekeler (abdomen) was limited at practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Ekeler practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Chargers' Week 9 injury report Thursday is notable. Friday's final report will clarify whether the team's top running back approaches Sunday's game against the Falcons with an injury designation or fully cleared to play.
