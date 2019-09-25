Play

Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Another week as starter before Gordon factors in

Ekeler's teammate, Melvin Gordon, plans to report to the Chargers on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Gordon won't play Sunday against the Dolphins, so those who had been rolling with Ekeler will get one more week worth of starter's production from him, before he presumably reverts to a complementary role in Week 5.

