Ekeler will likely move into the No. 2 role out of the backfield Sunday against the Seahawks with Melvin Gordon (hamstring) expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gordon sat out the Chargers' Week 7 game against the Titans in London, allowing Ekeler to assume the starting gig for the first time all season. While the elevated role yielded Ekeler a season-high 42 offensive snaps, his output was somewhat underwhelming (12 carries for 42 yards, five receptions for 26 yards) against a tough defense. Gordon retains a questionable designation heading into Sunday's contest, but after the Chargers were on bye in Week 8 and he put in a full practice Friday, there doesn't seem to be much concern about his availability. It's thus expected that Gordon will take back his usual ample workload, though Ekeler should still offer utility in deeper formats based on what he's been able to do in a change-of-pace capacity this season. Over the first six games in which both backs were active, Ekeler compiled 263 yards on 41 carries and another 207 yards to go with three touchdowns on 14 receptions.