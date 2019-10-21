Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Big involvement in passing game
Ekeler rushed the ball five times for seven yards against the Titans in Week 7. However, he added seven receptions on eight targets for 118 yards and a touchdown.
Ekeler was out-touched by Melvin Gordon 19 to 12, but was much more explosive with his opportunities. While both were shut down in the run game, Ekeler hauled in six passes that went for more than 10 yards. His afternoon was highlighted by a 41-yard score, though he also just missed a second touchdown reception on a play ruled a touchdown on the field prior to being overturned and called down just shy of the end zone. While the Chargers are insistent on feeding the ball to Melvin Gordon, Ekeler has continuously shown the ability to break off big plays when given the opportunity.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Totals 28 yards•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Racks up 15 catches•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: In line to play 'a lot' Week 5•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Goes over 100 total yards•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Will retain starting job Week 4•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Still expected to start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...