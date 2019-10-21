Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Big involvement in passing game

Ekeler rushed the ball five times for seven yards against the Titans in Week 7. However, he added seven receptions on eight targets for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Ekeler was out-touched by Melvin Gordon 19 to 12, but was much more explosive with his opportunities. While both were shut down in the run game, Ekeler hauled in six passes that went for more than 10 yards. His afternoon was highlighted by a 41-yard score, though he also just missed a second touchdown reception on a play ruled a touchdown on the field prior to being overturned and called down just shy of the end zone. While the Chargers are insistent on feeding the ball to Melvin Gordon, Ekeler has continuously shown the ability to break off big plays when given the opportunity.