Ekeler (ankle) carried the ball 15 times for 29 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-13 win over Chicago. He also coughed up a fumble, his first of the season.

Ekeler continued to struggle as a rusher since returning from injury in Week 6, but he finally broke out for fantasy managers with his contributions as a receiver. The 28-year-old displayed his usual burst on a handful of his 22 combined touches Sunday, something that was lacking when he initially returned from injury. With an extra day of rest scheduled ahead of next Monday's tilt the Jets, we could see the healthiest version of Ekeler since Week 1 when he combined for 164 yards and a touchdown against Miami.