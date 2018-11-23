Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Candidate for increased workload
Melvin Gordon (hamstring/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, which could set up Ekeler for an increased role.
Ekeler earned a start Week 7 when Gordon sat out with a hamstring injury, compiling a season-high 17 touches in the process. However, Ekeler couldn't parlay the elevated reps into much production (68 yards from scrimmage) against a stout Titans defense. Because Gordon is trending toward a game-time decision for Sunday's 4:05 PM ET kickoff, Ekeler is the top candidate to fill in if the former is inactive or otherwise limited by his sore knee. The Chargers are taking on an Arizona defense that has allowed 170.5 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns to running backs in 10 games this season.
