Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Career-best performance Sunday
Ekeler carried the ball eight times for 101 yards and caught four of five targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-10 rout of the Jaguars.
The 213 scrimmage yards were a career high for the third-year running back, and Ekeler also helped Philip Rivers set a new personal best when he took a short pass early in the third quarter and raced 84 yards to the end zone -- the longest TD pass of the veteran quarterback's career. Ekeler is now 170 receiving yards shy of 1,000 for the year, but he'll have a much tougher matchup in Week 15 when the Chargers host the Vikings.
