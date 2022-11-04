Ekeler (abdomen) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicingfully Friday.
Ekeler was added to the Chargers' Week 9 injury report after logging a limited practice Thursday, but he's good to go for Sunday's contest after returning to a full session Friday. With top WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) both having been ruled out, Ekeler once again figures to remain a focal point in his team's offense this weekend. In his last outing, the running back ended up carrying the ball nine times for 31 yards and a TD, while catching all 12 of his targets for 96 yards and a receiving score in a Week 7 loss to the Seahawks.
