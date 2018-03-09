Ekeler's broken left ring finger has healed, allowing him to go through a daily offseason workout regimen while completing his degree at Western State Colorado, ESPN.com's Eric Williams reports.

Signed as an undrafted rookie last year, Ekeler earned a role on passing downs in October and made the most of his limited opportunities from that point on. He finished with 47 carries for 260 yards (5.5 average) and two touchdowns and caught 27 of 35 targets for 279 yards (8.0 YPT) and another three scores, despite being limited to special teams work while nursing a broken finger Weeks 16 and 17. Melvin Gordon has proven to be a useful receiver in his own right, but Ekeler figures to enter the offseason as the favorite for playing time in obvious passing situations. Anything more feels like e a stretch, given that Chargers coach Anthony Lynn recently mentioned he'd like to add another running back to help alleviate Gordon's workload on the ground, Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times reports. Ekeler's efficient work last season may not have been enough to convince the Chargers that he can develop into something more than a passing-down specialist.