Ekeler carried the ball 14 times for 18 yards and caught two of his three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Patriots.

Given the Patriots offense rarely managed to pose much of a threat, Ekeler and the rest of the offense was essentially tasked with not making a mistake that could give way to easy points the other way. The end result was one of Ekeler's more futile fantasy outings in his entire career, but the raining and murky conditions certainly aided in his ineffectiveness. The dynamic dual threat has struggled on the ground this season, but it could get easier next week against a Broncos defense that has been vulnerable to running backs in fantasy.