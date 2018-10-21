Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Contained by Titans defense
Ekeler rushed for 42 yards on 12 carries, and hauled in five of seven targets for 26 receiving yards during Sunday's 20-19 win against Tennessee.
With Melvin Gordon (hamstring) inactive, Ekeler collected 17 of 20 running back touches, but was relatively inefficient on the ground in rushing for 3.5 yards per carry against a stingy Titans defense. The second-year man continues to command a respectable target share (3.4 targets per game), but has been less productive on the ground of late after an electrifying start to the season. Ekeler has averaged 4.3 yards per rush over his past four outings (albeit, nothing to sneeze at), compared to 8.2 yards per carry through his three appearances of the year. Should Gordon prove healthy enough to play in Week 9 (after a bye week), Ekeler will likely slide back into his complementary role against a Seattle defense that ranks among the NFL's bottom 10 rush defenses (120.7 yards allowed per game entering Week 7).
