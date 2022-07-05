Ekeler, who logged 1,558 all-purpose yards and 20 total TDs in 16 games last season, remains firmly atop the Chargers' RB depth chart as training camp approaches, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN and Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

As long as the 27-year-old remains healthy, he'll continue to log enough touches to remain a valuable fantasy asset, especially given his usage as a pass-catcher out of the Chargers' backfield. With Justin Jackson no longer on the roster, Isaiah Spiller, Larry Rountree and Joshua Kelley are in the mix to handle complementary work, and though the team's No. 2 role hasn't been handed to Spiller, it's one that the 2022 fourth-rounder has a solid chance to claim. If so, he'd be the player to target in the event that Ekeler misses any time this coming season.