Ekeler rushed 10 times for 64 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Packers. He also caught two of three targets for six yards.
Ekeler was surprisingly held at bay by a Packers defense that has struggled against the run this season. While the tailback's average of 6.4 yards per carry was impressive, Ekeler coughed up the ball in scoring territory during the fourth quarter. With minimal contribution in the passing game, it was a missed opportunity for Ekeler, who is now set to square off against a tough Ravens defense in Week 12.
