Ekeler rushed 10 times for 32 yards and caught five of six targets for 32 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 20-10 loss to Baltimore.

Ekeler's fumble didn't kill a late comeback attempt like it did in last week's loss the Packers, as that honor went to quarterback Justin Herbert in Week 12, who fumbled in the fourth quarter with the Chargers trailing by just three points. Ekeler has now lost a fumble in consecutive games while tying his previous high in total fumbles (three) despite appearing in just eight games this year. The dual-threat back has also been held to under four yards per carry in every game other than last week's loss to Green Bay since returning from a high-ankle sprain suffered back in Week 1. Perhaps Ekeler never fully returned to full strength after rushing back from a serious injury for running backs. Whatever the root cause may be, it is becoming painfully obvious that the fantasy star is not living up to his billing heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Patriots.