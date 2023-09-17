Ekeler (ankle), who is ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Titans, has a chance to retake the field Week 3, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ekeler's ankle issue prevented him from practicing this week, but it looks like he could be in better shape soon. Joshua Kelley figures to start versus Tennessee in Ekeler's stead, making him a valuable option for fantasy managers even against one of the league's better run defenses, but the situation will need to be reevaluated when the Chargers take on Minnesota in Week 3. Los Angeles also has Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller in reserve.