Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Could be game-time call for Week 16
Ekeler (hand) will likely be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Jets, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Ekeler remained limited in practice for the second straight day Thursday, as he continues to test out his effectiveness while playing with a club to protect a broken ring finger on his left hand. Considering the ball-security issues that his cast might present, Ekeler will most likely be limited to a special-teams role if he suits up in Week 16.
