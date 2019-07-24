Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Could benefit from Gordon holdout
Ekeler stands to benefit from the absence of Melvin Gordon, who on Wednesday announced he won't be reporting to training camp until he receives a long-term deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Gordon's contract negotiations remain a fluid situation, but it seems clear the 2016 first-round pick is willing to sit out a duration of training camp in order to secure a new long-term deal. It's possible the stalemate could continue into the regular season ala Le'Veon Bell in 2018, but considering the Chargers' championship aspirations and Gordon's rookie contract running through 2019, it still seems likely both sides will come to a conclusion prior to the official start of the new campaign. Either way, Ekeler figures to be a prominent figure in the backfield, and would likely split a significant amount of the carries with Justin Jackson throughout the regular season should the relationship between Gordon and the Chargers fall apart. Ekeler has been one of the more efficient running backs in the NFL on a per play basis (5.3 YPC and 7.8 YPT career marks), but the undrafted free agent struggled to match those figures in the three games in which he started last season. The preseason might yield valuable information as to how the Chargers could deploy their backfield sans Gordon, but savvy fantasy owners should tread lightly when it comes to gleaning specific team strategies from meaningless preseason contests.
